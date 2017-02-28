White Knoll High Soccer Players Suffer Burns on School Bus

(Photo: Jose Garcia)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Six White Knoll High soccer players were hurt when a radiator failed while transporting the students.

The district says the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Interstate 20 near mile marker 87 near the Richland/Kershaw County line.

At the time, the bus was on its way to Lugoff-Elgin High School went it started having trouble with the radiator. The district says the injured students suffered burns.

A total of 18 students, three coaches, and the bus driver were on board at the time. Six students (one 17-year-old 12th-grader, two 17-year-old 11th-graders, two 16-year-old 10th-graders, one 15-year-old 10th-grader) either have received or are receiving medical treatment.

The Kershaw County School District’s Transportation Office sent a bus to the accident to pick up the uninjured soccer players and take them to Doby’s Mill Elementary School, where another Lexington District One bus picked them up for the return trip home.



White Knoll High School coaches and administrators are in contact with the soccer players and their parents/guardians and are keeping them updated.

The districts says "the safety and well-being of our students is always our first concern, and we are keeping these students and their families in our thoughts. We are also grateful for the help of the Kershaw County School District."

