Why It's Still Important to March, Decades Later

King Day at the Dome 2018 (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Decades after the Civil Rights Movement, people all around the country are still marching in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and those who stood with him during the Civil Rights Era.

"I have marched for the past 18 years," said attendee Tangee Jacobs. "I must walk, I have to walk."

Jacobs says marching at 'King Day at the Dome' takes her back to a TV set.

"My granddaddy would leave in the night and he would go down in Selma and Montgomery," Jacobs said. "We'd watch on TV because we didn't have phones then, not knowing if he was going to get back."

She says he marched with Dr. King for injustices she still remembers.

"I was one of those people that was told I couldn't drink out of the water fountain in Winnsboro," Jacobs said.

In the Civil Rights era, you knew if you were marching you were risking your life.

"There was a lot more anger then," said Ellen Miller, another attendee.

Fortunately, fear wasn't enough to stop them.

"They were afraid, but they went anyway," Jacobs said.

That brings us to Martin Luther King Day in 2018, a cold January day where people are still marching in honor of a man who became a movement.

"He had a dream and a vision for all of us to come together as one body in Christ and that's what we all need to do," said attendee E. Spencer Scott.

"Yea, he's a very remarkable person in just hearing his words today, they're so relevant today as they words back then," Miller said.

"The impact of Dr. King lives very strongly in my heart," Jacobs said, "and as long as I'm able to walk, even if I'm in a wheelchair, I will be here."



