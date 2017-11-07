The shooting deaths in a Texas church have reopened the wounds many of us have in South Carolina, especially the Emanuel 9’s families. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The shooting deaths in a Texas church have reopened the wounds many of us have in South Carolina, especially the Emanuel 9’s families.

More than two years ago, a gunman went into Emanuel AME in Charleston and shot and killed nine worshippers.

Pastor Clementa Pinckney was among the victims.

“It's been just difficult you know I miss him and the girls miss him,” Jennifer Pinckney said of her husband. “He was my soul mate.”

She said the days after the tragedy were unreal.

“You feel numb, you feel that this is not happening to you, is this a movie,” she explained. “You go through the funerals in a haze.”

She still keeps her husband’s memory alive around her home.

“We talk about him. I have not moved any of his belongings,” she said. “Eventually in time you know I'll maybe pack some of it but right now, no.”

With God and her daughters, Malana and Eliana as her strength, she presses forward even though sometimes the pain is still fresh.

“That'll stay with me for the rest of my life,” she said. “It's real but I mean I still have my moments, I still have my days.”

She said she also has great friends and family to lean on to get her through the tough times.

She now runs a foundation in her husband’s name to continue his legacy.

“He did so many things for so many people, you know it just amazes me that you know just when I hear the stories,” she said. “You have to just keep on keeping on as hard as it is and In time, you know, you're going to hurt a little bit less but you're never going to forget.”

To find out more about how you can help, please visit: https://senatorpinckney.org/

