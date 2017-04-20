Widow of Worker Killed in SC Plant Files Suit

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - A widow of a Richland County man who was killed in a plant explosion has filed a suit against his employer.
News outlets report the widow of 63-year-old Alton Ray Zeigler, a retired master sergeant in the U.S. Army, filed a wrongful death suit in federal court Wednesday against Eastman Chemical Co.
The suit alleges a fire during leak repair efforts on a pipeline altered the chemical makeup of the pipeline by converting liquid to gas.
According to the suit, when Zeigler's team loosened the pump bolts the built-up pressure blew the nearly 300-pound pump and spewed some 500 gallons of pipeline contents in the work area.
The suit contends the company knew or should've known of the risks posed.
