(Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, South Carolina (WLTX) -- The University of South Carolina women's basketball team is on the way to Stockton, California for the Sweet Sixteen. The Gamecocks will be taking on the number 12 seed, Quinnipiac.

It's a similar feeling for the USC women's basketball team. For the fourth straight year, the Gamecocks are dancing to the Sweet 16. But punching their ticket wasn't easy, taking on a tough Arizona State team. USC trailed by 11 in the third quarter, but rallied back to a 71-68 win over the Sun Devils.

The Gamecocks are looking ahead to Quinnipiac University. The Bobcats are riding on a 12-game winning streak, winning the MAAC Conference Championship. Quinnipiac earned the number 12 seed in the tournament, upsetting Marquette and Miami to make its first Sweet 16 appearance.

The experience level in tournament play may be different between the Gamecocks and Bobcats, but coach Dawn Staley said that doesn't matter in March.

"At this stage in the game, everyone is a threat. There's just 16 teams left, and the ones that are supposed to be here are here. We are going to approach it as any other team," she said.

Forward A'ja Wilson called the Bobcats a Cinderella team, and she said playing a Cinderella team can be dangerous.

"I remember I would always say, 'you never want to play a team with a story'. Michigan has a story. They have a lot of heart, so they're going to come out and play. Cinderella teams are very dangerous. They have nothing to lose. They're very happy where they are. They've probably beaten some good teams. It's going to be a tough game, I'm not going to look at their seed number," said Wilson.

Tip-off between the Gamecocks and Bobcats is set for 4pm on Saturday. The winner will take on the winner of Oregon State and Florida State in the Elite Eight.

© 2017 WLTX-TV