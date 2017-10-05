Wind Simulation Rips Apart One-Story Home

IBHS wind simulation (Photo: WLTX)

Chester County, SC (WLTX) - As we've seen the past few months, strong winds caused by storms can turn houses into piles of debris.

"Today we are going to see some science in action," said Julie Rochman, CEO of the Insurance Institute for Business Home and Safety.

It's man vs Mother Nature.

"This is incredibly cool," Rochman said. "We have a full scale 1400-square-foot single story home and we are going to create with the fans behind me an actual wind storm."

They detailed the house from a fully stocked kitchen, to a living room, to a baby's room and a full size bedroom.

"We're trying to is educate people so they can take steps to make themselves, their families and their community safer against the wind storms we see all the time in this country," Rochman said.

"We had gusts up to 115 mph." said IBHS senior vice president Anne Cope. "Buildings built to code should be able to withstand that."

During round one, it did. Then, two windows were removed to simulate being broken by debris.

"That's what makes it truly vulnerable to that high wind event," Cope said.

It was a good fight, but mother nature eventually gained the upper hand. It left the house shattered.

"This is no longer somebody's home, its something that has to be put back together," Cope said.

That's why the IBHS is pushing for the fortified continuous loadpath construction method.

"You strap the roof to the walls and the walls to the foundation to keep that building pulled together even in case of a broken window or a missing garage door," Cope said.

It costs more to do, but Rochman says it could give homes a fighting chance.

"We shouldn't just keep putting the pieces of our lives back together when mother nature roars, we can do better," Rochman said.

Rochman says homes along the coast are typically already built in the continuous loadpath standard, but inland homes may not be.

