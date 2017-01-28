Windy, Seasonable Sunday

It was hot and dry on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The seasonable weather will continue Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 50s.

Saturday was sunny, breezy and cool. High temperatures were in the middle 50s across the Midlands.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and windy. Winds will be out of the west at 15-25 mph. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s, but with the wind, it will feel cooler.

It will continue to be breezy Monday. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph Monday. High temperatures for the start of the workweek will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Temperatures will begin to warm by Tuesday. High temperatures on both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 60s under mostly sunny skies.

It will be slightly cooler Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday.

More clouds will move into the area by Friday and into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s both days. There will be a small chance for showers Saturday.

