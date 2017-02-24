Windy Today Then Turning Colder

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A cold front will be passing through the Midlands late this morning. There will be some cloudiness ahead of the front with a stray shower possible. Skies will clear quickly behind the front for the afternoon and temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will also increase with gusts to 30 mph. The cooler air will begin to push into the Midlands late this afternoon and through the night. It will be sunny, cool, and dry for Sunday.

Warmer air will begin to push into the region at the start of the week. Clouds will be increasing and so will the chance for rain starting Monday night. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also be unseasonably warm, but another cold front will be approaching the Midlands on Wednesday with windy conditions in the afternoon.

The cold front will pass through the area Wednesday and skies will clear. Cooler, drier air will be pushing into the Midlands for the end of the workweek. It will be sunny on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. The cool weather may last through the weekend, but it will be turning colder the following week. There will likely be a freeze after next weekend.

