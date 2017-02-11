Windy, Warm Sunday

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- More warm, windy weather on the way for Sunday.

Saturday was breezy, sunny and warm. High temperatures were in the middle 70s during the afternoon.

Our average high for this time of the is 59 degrees. We were well-above normal as far as temperatures go on Saturday.

Sunday more clouds will move into the area. It will be most cloudy, windy and warm. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

A cold front will approach late Sunday. There could be an isolated shower, but most of us will be dry.

The clouds will decrease late Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. It will be slightly cooler Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the middle 60s.

The next best chance of rain comes Wednesday. Dry weather returns Thursday.

(© 2017 WLTX)