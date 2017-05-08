Winnsboro Neighbors Coping with Tragedy

(Photo: Bonds, Daniel)

Winnsboro, SC (WLTX) -- Neighbors on Robinson Avenue in Winnsboro were surprised and saddened to learn a mother was accused in the arson that killed her husband and two children.

The neighborhood is normally quiet, but Monday evening, many people drove by to see the burned out house where the Winnsboro family was killed.

"Devastated that she was the mother, that saddened me most," said next door neighbor Phillip Byrd.

Sharon Coleman was arrested Monday. She was arrested for arson and three counts of murder. The victims were 29-year-old Justin Omar Wilson, 8-year-old Kemya Coleman and 6-year-old Deshawn Wilson.

"They were angels, the little girl, well both of them would ride their bikes up and down the street and always speak to me," said Byrd.

Byrd is still trying cope with what happened and deal with what he saw early Sunday morning. He said, "I looked over there and completely lost it. I started balling like a baby. I'm not ashamed to admit it, even though I'm a man. I was balling like a baby."

Byrd said, "There was nothing in the yard, but all I could see was their two bodies out there from that morning where they were trying to resuscitate them, and all I could see was those white sheets out there. Although they weren't out there, I thought there should be something there to honor those children."

To honor the children, Byrd made a wooden cross with a Bible verse on it. It was the first of many memorials that grew through Monday evening.

Even though he will miss the children, Byrd is leaning on his faith through the tragedy. He said, "They are okay now, and they are playing in heaven. That's what gets me through this."

