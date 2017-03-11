Winter Weather Advisory for Parts of the Midlands

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) –- Fairfield, Kershaw and Lee counties are under a winter weather advisory beginning Sunday morning.

Showers will return to the Midlands overnight. Air temperatures will be above freezing when the rain begins, but cooling will take place. As the atmosphere cools, the rain may change to snow in parts of the MIdlands.

There is still some uncertainty as to how fast and where the change from rain to snow will be. If the rain does transition to snow, the northern Midlands has the better chance for some light snow. Our in-house forecast model changes the rain to snow in northern Midlands around 6 AM Sunday.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for Fairfield, Kershaw and Lee counties from 4 AM until 12 PM Sunday. Snowfall may briefly accumulate on roads creating slippery road conditions, but no major impacts are expected.

A dusting at best is possible in those northern counties, but it will melt fast because ground temperatures are warm.

It is possible that areas as far south as Columbia could see a few snowflakes, but no accumulation is expected. South of the Columbia only a cold rain is expected.

The precipitation will come to an end by early Sunday afternoon.

