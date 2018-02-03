Winter Weather Advisory for the Upstate

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of the Upstate of South Carolina.

The South Carolina counties included in the advisory are Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, and York counties.

A low pressure system will move across the state Sunday bringing rain to most of South Carolina, but wintry precipitation is possible for parts of the Upstate.

The precipitation overnight may start as a mixture of rain, sleet and snow, but the wintry mix will change to mostly freezing rain later Sunday morning. This could make travel difficult at times in the Upstate.

Any wintry weather should end by mid-morning as temperatures warm slightly. Rain will be likely through the early afternoon hours of Sunday.

