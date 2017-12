The Regional Precision Model projection for 4 pm Thursday. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Cold weather will be the rule this week in contrast to the warm weather last week. A developing weather system is being watched for its impact on the Midlands. Clouds will be increasing across the region on Wednesday as colder air settles in from the northeast. Moisture is expected to ride over the cold air beginning Thursday and move into the Midlands during the afternoon. It could start as a wintry mix (snow, sleet, freezing rain) and transition to freezing rain Thursday evening.

If this scenario plays out, the worst of the weather would be Thursday night and should be ending by daybreak on Friday. There is no question that it will be cold, but there is a question as to how much moisture will make it into the area. Currently the precipitation is expected to be light with an ice accumulation near one-tenth of an inch. This would make for some icy conditions, but the impacts would not be that bad.

Only half of the computer models are bringing moisture into the area. Thus the chances are still low for much precipitation. There will be changes in the forecast over the next few days as this system evolves. Minor changes could make a big difference in the final outcome. Please stay up on the latest forecast.

It will be cold and dry for the new year. Be sure to bundle up is you are going to be out in the cold.

