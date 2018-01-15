Wintry Weather Possible Wednesday

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The chance for some wintry weather returns to the Midlands early Wednesday morning.

It was a dry and cold start to the workweek. High temperatures were in the middle and lower 40s Monday afternoon.

The clouds will increase Tuesday ahead of a cold front. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the middle 50s during the afternoon.

No rain is expected Tuesday, but precipitation may move in overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday. A wintry mix will be possible early Wednesday morning across the Midlands.

(Photo: maxuser)

Forecast models have indicated a light dusting of snow is possible from the central Midlands northward. The northern Midlands could receive slightly more snow, but no significant accumulation.

(Photo: maxuser)

Little impact is expected across the area. Ground temperatures are relatively warm and the window of opportunity for any wintry weather will be small. Temperatures will warm into the lower 40s Wednesday afternoon. This would melt any snow that may fall.

There are no watches, warnings or advisories in effect for the Midlands, but this will be a system we will continue to monitor.

© 2018 WLTX-TV