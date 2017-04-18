WLTX Hosting Car Seat Safety Check

File (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)-- According to experts, motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of serious injury to children over the age of one, In South Carolina, four out of five car seats are installed or used improperly, increasing the risk of injury to children.

On Monday, April 24, WLTX is teaming up with Buckle Buddies to host a child seat safety check.

Experts will be in the WLTX parking lot on 6027 Garners Ferry Road in Columbia from 7am until 7pm making sure your child's car seat is installed properly.

Please call 864-940-8728 to schedule an appointment to have your car seat or booster seat checked.

The checks are free to attend.

