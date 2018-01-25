WLTX President & GM Rich O'Dell Inducted Into SC Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Rich O'Dell (Photo: WLTX)

WLTX19 is proud to announce that President & General Manager Rich O’Dell has been inducted into the South Carolina Broadcasters Hall of Fame on January 25, 2018, at the organization’s annual Awards of Distinction Dinner.

From humble beginnings come great things…and great men. Richard Leon O’Dell was born in St. Peter, Illinois – a small German farming community with a population of around 350. His father owned the grocery store in town and that is where, at age nine, Rich began his working career bagging potatoes and selling watermelons.

Rich left home for college and studied Radio-TV at Southern Illinois University, where his first broadcasting job was in the record library at WSIU radio in 1968. However, it was in 1972 that Rich found a forever home in the television broadcast industry. For 30 years, Rich served in almost every role imaginable inside his news stations - including Executive Producer, Director, Manager of Programming, Production Manager…to name a few.

When Gannett purchased WLTX-TV in Columbia in 1999, they tapped Rich to come in and head up the operation. Known as an innovator in the industry, he was given the directive and freedom to make changes. That started with a project to double the physical size of the building. Over the next two decades, Rich transformed what was once an “also-ran” station into a major voice in the market that in 2018 dominates the social media landscape of broadcast.

Yet it is Rich’s passion for helping the people served by WLTX that makes him such a worthy candidate for the SCBA’s Hall of Fame. He unabashedly uses the power of WLTX News19’s voice to make a real difference. He believes the ultimate responsibility of his station is to be a voice for the voiceless…to speak up for people who would otherwise not be heard…to make a positive impact on the lives of those WLTX serves. And he believes it is imperative to help the next generation of journalists understand the power of their craft as is evidenced by his work with the School of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of South Carolina.

In his ‘above and beyond’ style, in addition to his role as President & General Manager, Rich has spent his free time serving as board member for numerous organizations including the Columbia Urban League, Palmetto Health Foundation, United Way of the Midlands, Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Cultural Council of Columbia and as President of his church council. He believes it is his personal responsibility to support organizations that make a positive impact on the Midlands.

From the Midlands of South Carolina to TEGNA’s corporate headquarters in McLean, VA – Rich’s impact is felt by all who are fortunate enough to know him.

“No one is more deserving of this honor than Rich,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “Rich has been a constant in the Columbia community for nearly two decades and his contributions have been immeasurable. He is a leader, an innovator and one of the good guys in our industry. I congratulate Rich on being elected to the SCBA Hall of Fame.”

The entire WLTX family extends its deepest thanks to the South Carolina Broadcaster’s Association for recognizing a man who we hold in the very highest esteem for induction into the Hall Of Fame. And to Rich O’Dell, here’s to twenty more years of making a difference…together.

