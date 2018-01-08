WLTX
Woman, 10-Month-Old Child Injured by Gunshots into Clarendon County Home, Deputies Say

wltx 8:47 AM. EST January 08, 2018

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance to identify and locate suspect(s) who shot into a home and injured a 22-year-old woman and her 10-month-old child.

Deputies say unknown suspect(s) shot into a home on Mickey Street in Turbeville on December 16. Both a 22-year-old woman and her 10-month-old child were injured by the gunshots, which were fired through the bedroom window, according to deputies.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

