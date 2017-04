Jheri Polite

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The woman accused of making dozens of false 911 calls in the Midlands has been arrested.

Columbia Police and Lexington Deputies announced Thursday that Jheri L. Polite had been taken into custody.

Between the two agencies, Polite faces 31 counts of unlawful use of 911. They say this is an on-going investigations.

