Woman Accused of Running Over, Killing Man Arrested

Latonya Watson (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested a woman who they say ran over and killed a man in a restaurant parking lot.

Latonya Watson, 22, is charged with murder and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Officers say on October 5, they got a call of an assault outside the Mi Casita Sports Grill on Decker Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the victim, 49-year-old Troy Anderson, lying unconscious in the parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but died days later.

Deputies say the victim had been involved in some type of argument, and during the fight, Watson struck him with the car, then left the scene.

She was arrested in North Charleston, then was brought back to Columbia.

