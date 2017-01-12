Woman Accused of Stealing $31K from Sumter 94-Year-Old

Ann McLeod

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies have arrested a suspect who they say took a total of $31,000 from an elderly resident.

Ann McLeod, 63, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Officers say between February and August of 2016, McLeod used the 94-year-old victim's debit card to obtain cash and merchandise in the amount of $11,100. Officers say the suspect also took $20,000 in cash from a personal lock box that the victim had.

