Woman Accused of Taking Money from Church Daycare

File (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - A Kershaw County woman is accused of taking thousands of dollars from a church daycare where she worked.

Officers arrested Lisa Michelle Terry, 41, charging her with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

An arrest warrant states that between 2010 and 2015, Terry worked at Blaney Baptist Daycare. During that time, state agents say she wrote unauthorized checks to herself, that were not part of her salary, totaling over $10,000.

Agents say they have financial and church records that back up their claims.

If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison or a fine.

