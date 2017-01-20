Woman Accused of Throwing Her Baby in the Woods

Zapporah Sutton (Photo: Orangeburg County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg County deputies say they've arrested a woman who they say threw her child into the woods and told officers she would kill the little girl.

Officers charged 24-year-old Zapporah Claudette Sutton with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the woman's family called deputies say to that Sutton had just thrown her two-month-old daughter in a wooded area four miles east of the town of North.

When officers arrived, they say they found the infant scratched and 'covered with sticks and leaves.' Ehen they approached Sutton, officers reported she said that she would kill the child if she wasn't taken away immediately.

“This individual was still struggling with my officers, trying to get at her children even after throwing her two-month-old daughter into a wooded area," said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Officers say she tried to get free again even she was detained.

She's since been denied bond by a judge. The infant was placed with a relative.

