Woman Arrested For Attempting To Burn Down Her Home

Willie Mae McQuilla (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Wedgefield, SC (WLTX) -- The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman who they say attempted to burn down her home with family members inside Saturday afternoon.

Deputies arrested 67-year-old Willie Mae McQuilla and have charged her with one count of arson and three counts of attempted murder.

Deputies said around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, calls came in about a house fire on Highway 261 South in Wedgefield. As deputies and firefighters were going to the scene, more calls to EMS identified McQuilla as the suspect.

The Sheriff's Office said a deputy recognized McQuilla and stopped to question her. Deputies said she admitted to setting the house on fire and barricading the doors. Deputies said family members were able to escape the home without injury. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

McQuilla is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, scheduled for Sunday.

