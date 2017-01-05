Ivory Hughey (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested 25 year-old Ivory Victoria Hughey, who's charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, shooting a firearm into a dwelling, and having a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriffs' department stated that Hughey was arrested in connection to a shooting on Hollingshed Road.

23 year-old, Kimberly Miller, was arrested on December 22nd, 2016 also in connection with the crime for four counts of attempted murder, arm ed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

At 9:30 pm on December 20th on the 1400 block of Hollingshed Road, the victim returned home from work and was assaulted by Miller and another suspect in her vehicle. Investigators then said the victim then ran into her home and Miller fired multiple shots into the residence.

The sheriffs' department believes more arrests could be made in the future. Both Miller and Hughey have been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

(© 2017 WLTX)