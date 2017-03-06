Woman Arrested in Hit and Run That Killed 67-Year-Old

Alex Graves (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested a suspect they say is responsible for a hit and run that left a 67-year-old woman dead.

Alex Carolyn Graves, 19, is charged with hit and run involving death, failure to render aid, no driver's license, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Officers say last Friday night, Graves hit Alicesene Dear Gilmore as the victim was walking along the 3600 block of Broad River Road. After the incident, police say Graves drove way from the scene without trying to help Gilmore.

Police got a Crimestoppers tip shortly after the crime that Graves might have been involved. She was found at an Irmo home Monday, and officers say the woman cooperated and agreed to be interviewed.

As of Monday afternoon, she was booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

