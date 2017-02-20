Woman, Boy Jump from Window to Escape Burning Apartment

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Residents at a southeast Columbia apartment complex say they were quickly overcome by flames and had to get out of their homes as fast as they could to save themselves.

The fire broke out at the The Villager apartments, located on Burnside Drive, which is not far from where Interstate 77 crosses Garners Ferry Road.

The fire damaged 16 units and left 14 families without a place to stay.

Gregory Wise says he was sitting down watching TV when he looked out his patio door and smelled smoke.

"That's when I saw the flames come up and I said, 'what the hell is going on?'

He said thick black smoke filled the hallways. He got outside, but heard kids yelling. He went around to another part of the C building, where he says a woman and her nephew were trying to get out of their second story unit.

The woman threw the child down to him, and he was able to catch the boy.

"The next thing I knew, she was right behind him, and she was like 'catch me' ...next thing I knew she jumped," Wise said.

"I broke her fall, I really didn't catch her," he added. "I pretty much helped them from a lot of injury."

He says he's been living at the units for 12 years, and lost everything.

"I'm glad I've got my life, but all my stuff is gone." he said.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said a total of three people ultimately had to be hospitalized. He said two firefighters were overcome by heat and had to be treated at the scene.

A total of 16 units were damaged, and the Red Cross is assisting the families.

Jenkins said right now, they're not sure what caused the blaze.

