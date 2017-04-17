Woman Burglarizes Home, Steals Car to Take Items, Then Returns Car

(Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - A Darlington County woman burglarized a Sumter County home then stole a vehicle from the home to haul her plunder before returning the vehicle to the home, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Heather Lee Adeeb, 35, of Lamar was arrested on April 6 on charges of second-degree burglary and use of a vehicle without permission.

Deputies say Adeeb stole assorted clothing, household items, tools and jewelry valued at about $1,688 from a home on stern Drive in Sumter. Adeeb then used the victim’s vehicle to transport the stolen goods before eventually returning the vehicle to the victim, investigators say.

© 2017 WLTX-TV