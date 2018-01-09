Woman Flees Scene after Running Man Over with Car, Police Say

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

Prosperity, SC (WLTX) - A woman has been arrested after assaulting a victim with her car, according to the Prosperity Police Department.

Deputies say Loraine Hiller Bowers ran over Rodney B. Stephens, a male acquaintance, with her car December 30 on the 100 block of Pine Street.

The incident was reported by witnesses at the scene, according to a report.

Bowers was arrested at her home after reportedly fleeing the scene. She is charged with attempted murder, and being held at the Newberry County Detention Center.

The victim was transported to Richland Memorial by helicopter.

