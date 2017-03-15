Woman Found Dead in Home Worked for Lexington Sheriff's Department

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say a woman found dead in a home Tuesday was a Lexington County Sheriff's Department employee.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the woman as 31-year-old Lindsey Nicole Lee, a civilian employee.

Fisher says Lee died of sharp force injury.

“Lindsey was a valued member of the LCSD family and an integral part of our team,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’ve extended our heartfelt condolences to her family and we’re actively helping them through this very difficult time.”

Deputies found Lee’s body inside her home in the 200 block of Haleywood Lane right before 9 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a request for a welfare check

SLED is investigating her death.

