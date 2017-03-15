Sheriff's Department IT Employee Died of 'Sharp Force Injury'

Lindsay Nicole Lee, 31, worked in the IT unit of the department. Coroner Margaret Fisher said she died as a result of a sharp force injury. (Photo: WLTX)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The woman found dead inside a West Columbia home Tuesday morning was an employee with The Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Lindsay Nicole Lee, 31, worked in the IT unit of the department. Coroner Margaret Fisher said she died as a result of a sharp force injury.

Deputies responded to her home on Haleywood Lane after someone requested a welfare checkup, once they arrived around 9a.m. they found her dead.

She had been working for LCSD since December 2011.

"Lindsey was a valued member of the LCSD family and an integral part of our team," Sheriff Jay Koon said. "We're helping her family through this."

Deputies say this was the only visit to that address recorded since July of 2011, when the electronic records management system went live.

SLED is the lead agency investigating the case because deputies say there's a conflict of interest with the Sheriff's Department.

