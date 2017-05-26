Kala Brown

Spartanburg, SC (WLTX) - The woman who was held captive in a container by convicted South Carolina serial killer Todd Kohlhepp will get reward money for helping to take him down.

The news came on the same day Kohlhepp plead guilty to the seven murders he was accused of. In exchange for the plea, he'll avoid the death penalty, but will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Kohlhepp held Kala Brown captive for over two months in a wooded area for on his property last year. She was rescued by deputies in early November.

Her boyfriend, Charlie Carver, was shot and killed by Kohlhepp during her kidnapping.

Information Brown gave investigators led officers to discover the bodies of Carver and two other people on the property where she was being held. It also helped investigators determine that Kohlhepp was responsible for the 2003 killing of four people at the Superbike store in Chesnee.

Investigators say Kohlhepp committed the murders at the store because employees had make a comment that he was an inexperienced biker.

A $25,000 reward had long been offered in that case, but until Brown's ordeal and the help she gave investigators, there'd been no break in the case.

The widow of one of the SuperBike victims said in an interview with the Spartanburg Herald-Journal last year that she thought Brown deserved the money.

Brown did not go to Kohlhepp's sentencing Friday.

