Woman in Hit-and-Run Released from Hospital

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department tweeted Saturday night that the victim in a hit-and-run in downtown Columbia has been released from the hospital.

Officers said Kaylen Harris is recovering at home. Officers said Harris was injured when a car was speeding down Taylor Street when it struck her.

#CPDUpdate: The victim from the Taylor St hit & run has been released from the hospital & is recovering at home. — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 4, 2017

Investigators say it appears the passenger’s side of the car struck the woman before leaving the scene and traveling to Assembly Street. The driver is accused of not stopping or rendering aid to the injured victim, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Columbia Police want to talk to the person(s) in this car. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. (Photo: Surveillance/Columbia Police Department)

If you have any information about car or the incident, please contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

