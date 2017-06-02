Woman Injured in Downtown Columbia Hit and Run

(Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian downtown on Thursday night.

Police say 27-year-old woman was injured shortly before midnight in the 1200 block of Taylor Street. Witnesses told police a car was speeding in the westbound lane when it hit the woman, causing her to fall to the ground. The woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.

Investigators say it appears the passenger’s side of the car struck the woman before leaving the scene and traveling to Assembly Street. Investigators say the car is described as a white BMW sedan, but they are working to verify that information.

The driver is accused of not stopping or rendering aid to the injured victim, according to the Columbia Police Department.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

© 2017 WLTX-TV