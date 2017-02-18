Woman killed by deer struck by car in front of her

File (Photo: Associated Press)

SALUDA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a woman riding in a pickup has died on a Saluda County road after the vehicle in front of her hit a deer, throwing the animal into her vehicle.

Troopers say a 2001 Kia first struck the deer around 9:35 p.m. Friday on a rural road about 7 miles north of Saluda.

Troopers say the animal was thrown in the air by the impact, going into the passenger side of a 1999 Ford pickup and killing the woman.

Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner told The Index-Journal of Greenwood that 45-year-old Jennifer Wertz died at the scene.

Authorities say the two people in the Kia and the driver of the pickup were not injured.

