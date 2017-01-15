Woman Killed by Pickup After Falling Off 4-Wheeler,

ambulance (Photo: Getty Images)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - A woman died when she was struck by a pickup truck after falling off a four-wheeler, according to the Kershaw County coroner's office.

Coroner David West says around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 36-year-old Lynnette Bowers of Cassatt was driving the four-wheeler north on Providence Road when she made a left hand turn. During the turn, she fell off the vehicle and into the roadway.

A pickup that was traveling behind her then struck her. She died from injuries from the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Kershaw County Coroner's office continue to investigate.

