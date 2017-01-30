Woman Killed in Columbia Apartment Fire

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A woman has died from injuries suffered in a late night fire in Columbia.

The fire happened at the Plantation Court Apartments in the 200 block of South Saluda Avenue off Rosewood Drive late Sunday night. Officials say there was heavy fire and smoke when they arrived at the scene.

The coroner has not yet identified the woman who died.

The two story apartment contained four apartments with a total of five persons that had been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting the families fires by providing financial assistance and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

(© 2017 WLTX)