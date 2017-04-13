Woman Struck, Killed on I-26 Identified

One person is dead in a fatal accident on I-26 eastbound in Lexington County (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX)-- The Lexington County Coroner's office has identified the woman who was struck and killed along I-26 in Lexington County early Thursday morning.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says 67-year-old Darlene R. Tager of Gaston died after she was hit by multiple cars as she walked in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 near exit 113, which is the airport exit.

No drivers of the other cars involved were injured.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Eastbound lanes were shut down for several hours while emergency crews responded to the scene.

The accident is currently under investigation.

