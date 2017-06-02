Woman Left Baby Girl with Stranger, Police Say

(Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the mother of a baby girl who was left with a stranger has come forward, and now police are trying to determine what exactly happened.

Police said Friday morning that the women had come forward, hours after they put the child's picture out to the public in an effort to find information about the child.

A man told police Thursday night he had met a woman with her infant around 9 p.m. while she was walking through the Lakewood Manor complex on Watson Drive. Police say the woman asked him to watch the baby and then never returned.

But now, police say there is conflicting information between what the man has told them and what the mother had now stated.

Social Services is investigating.

The little girl is believed to be between six and eight months old.

