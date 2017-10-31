Woman Lures Man Into Armed Robbery, Gunfire Erupts

Internet Safety Zone at Richland County Sheriff Dept. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say after an internet exchange buyer lured a seller into a location and tried to have him robbed at gunpoint.

"Once we got there we noticed there was a suspect laying on the ground," said Curtis Wilson with the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Wilson says it was a set up.

"They have a plan to meet at Lizard's Thicket, but he gets a call which changed the location to another area, which is where the incident took place," Wilson said.

The new location, an apartment complex down a poorly lit road, was where the female buyer and an armed man waited for the seller.

"The female lures the guy into a breezeway, another male steps out has a gun, brandishes it," Wilson said.

Luckily, the seller had a concealed weapons permit and shot his potential robber. The coroner has identified the man as 23-year-old Jaquel Deshawn Cornelius.

"When you have a location that seems to be perfect for you and then a switch is made, that should throw up some suspicion to you," Wilson said.

If you have something to exchange, Wilson says they recommend going to a sheriff's department that has an internet exchange safety zone.

"You've got deputies here, law enforcement is present 24/7 at this location," Wilson said.

Along with Richland County Sheriff's Department, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department, Sumter County Sheriff's Department, Newberry County Sheriff's Department, and Lexington Police Department have an internet exchange safety zone for meet-ups.

As the saying goes: better safe, than sorry.

"That false sense of security where people say, 'oh, that's not going to happen to me,'" Wilson said, "it can happen to anyone anywhere at any time. Which is why we continue to tell people, be vigilant, be aware of your surroundings."

Wilson says the woman who lured the victim ran away after the incident. If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

