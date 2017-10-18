Woman Ran Over, Killed Man in Restaurant Parking Lot, Deputies Say

(Photo: Associated Press)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching for an unknown woman who the say ran over and killed a man in a restaurant parking lot.

Officers say back on October 5, they got a call of an aggravated assault outside Mi Casita Sports Grill on Decker Boulevard. When they arrived, they found the victim, 49-year-old Troy Anderson, lying unconscious in the parking lot.

Officers determined he had been involved in a fight, and was run over by the suspect who was driving an older model white vehicle.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he died days later.

Anyone who has information on who the suspects is or where she may be should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV