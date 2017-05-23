Woman receives amazing gift from co-workers

Tia Benbow (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One woman who was in financial trouble got the help that she needed from her co-workers.

Tia Benbow works at the Firestone on Garners Ferry Road. She was making the hour trip from Greeleyville to work every day but the trip was taking a toll. Benbow then moved to Wedgefield to cut the trip in half but the bills and gas money were adding up.

"I probably couldn't afford to come up here anymore. I would actually have to put in my two week notice and actually do an early termination," said Benbow.

With her back against the wall, her coworkers came together to lend a helping hand. The store manager, Charlie Brown, came up with the idea to collect money as a group to help Benbow in her financial struggle.

"She does do a great job for us. She's a team player," said Brown. "Being a team player, we need to look out for our teammates."

Benbow couldn't be more grateful for the gift she was given.

"They love me," Benbow laughed. "I was totally caught off guard. We are all family. If one person is having a problem, everybody comes together to get that problem solved."

Brown is just doing what he thinks is best, taking care of your own.

"You take care of your people, they'll take care of you," said Brown. "When you have someone who's as dedicated to do what she does, that tells me a whole lot."

There may be some truth to the saying, "You're a good man, Charlie Brown."

The video has gone viral on Facebook having over a hundred thousand shares and over a thousand likes on Tuesday night.

