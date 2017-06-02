Woman Recovering After Being Struck By Car

Kaylen Harris

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A 27-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after police say she was hit by a car shortly before midnight Thursday near the intersection of Main and Taylor Streets.

According to Katie Palmiter, she and Kaylen Harris were crossing Taylor Street when she saw a car run a red light and hit Harris.

"I heard the sound and next thing I know, she was in the air and then on the pavement and the cars were gone. Immediate panic and then immediate panic for her because she was screaming in pain," said Palmiter.

Columbia Police released a photo from surveillance, saying they want to talk to the people inside the car.

"I can't believe these people just left. They just hit a human being and took off and didn't even stop," said Palmiter.

Harris is recovering from surgery. She has a plate and screws in her elbow because it was shattered, and she also has a plate and screws in her foot.

Columbia Police say the suspect's vehicle has damage on the passenger's side of the car. If you know anything about the hit-and-run, call Crime Stoppers are 1-888-Crime-SC.

