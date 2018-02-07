Woman Rips Out Own Eye, Shows Up at South Carolina Church

Anderson County Deputy Ben Cothran talks to fellow deputy Ashley Waters, who responded to a young woman with an eye injury, flown to Greenville Hospital after she was found on railroad tracks outside South Main Mercy Chapel in Anderson on Tuesday. (Photo: Ken Ruinard/Independent Mail)

Anderson, SC (Independent Mail) - Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a church Tuesday morning after receiving a report that a woman was holding her eyeball.

A woman appeared to have intentionally hurt herself on railroad tracks near S. Main Chapel and Mercy Center, said the Rev. Terry Mitchell, a retired minister who helped her. Mitchell said the woman, in her late teens or early 20s, was on her knees and she struggled against people who were trying to help her get treatment.

A medical helicopter transported the woman away from the scene.

Carson said the Sheriff's Office came to assist emergency medical workers but no crime was committed.

Ashley Waters, an Anderson County Deputy responded to a young woman with an eye injury, flown to Greenville Hospital after she was found on railroad tracks outside the South Main Mercy Chapel along South Main Street in Anderson on Tuesday. (Photo: Ken Ruinard/Independent Mail)

Members of the church were huddled inside and receiving counseling for a tragedy, said Lee Harris, a church member.

"We are certainly traumatized by this tragic event," she said. "We are a strong community and we will continue to help."

Lee Harris of South Main Mercy Chapel stands near Anderson County Deputies after a young woman was flown to Greenville Hospital after she was found on railroad tracks outside the South Main Mercy Chapel along South Main Street in Anderson on Tuesday. (Photo: Ken Ruinard/Independent Mail)





© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved