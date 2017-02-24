Woman sues DOT alleging pothole caused wreck that killed husband

Lori and Bruce Schofield (Photo: Greenville Online Provided Photo)

COLUMBIA – Bruce Schofield drove trucks for a living for years without ever being involved in an accident.

But he was killed last year when the car his wife, Lori, was driving hit a large pothole in a road outside Clover that caused her to lose control of the vehicle. It crashed into an oncoming SUV.

Bruce Schofield, 59, stayed alive for nine days after the accident before succumbing to his injuries. One of Lori’s legs was crushed and another passenger in the vehicle also suffered traumatic injury.

The accident was one of 13 fatal crashes in South Carolina during 2016 in which roadway conditions was listed as a contributing factor.

Lori Schofield has since filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Transportation, which each year is the subject of dozens of claims and lawsuits resulting from accidents or vehicle damage, alleging that it has failed to properly maintain the state’s 41,000 miles of roads.

“I don’t want somebody else going through the hell I have been through,” Lori Schofield told The Greenville News. “I was married to my husband 36 years. I lost my best friend. I lost the father of my children. My grandchildren lost their grandfather. So it’s been really hard.”

Most of the annual claims made involving road problems are for minor car repairs such as misalignment, bent tire rims or broken suspension parts. But the state Insurance Reserve Fund also has paid large settlements involving more horrific accidents in which death or serious injuries have occurred. The annual cost has totaled millions of dollars in recent years.

The Schofields’ accident occurred on Feb. 23, 2016 at about 4:30 p.m. under clear skies and on wet pavement, according to the official report.

Lori Schofield was driving a 2002 Kia at about 45 miles an hour, the posted speed limit, according to the report, heading from the couple’s home near York to Gastonia, N.C., on Pole Branch Road in York County.

Her husband sat in the back seat. Another man sat in the front passenger seat.

According to the accident report, Schofield hit what a trooper later described as a “large pothole,” causing the vehicle to veer off the right side of the road and into a ditch, where her lawsuit alleges she encountered another problem.

“Plaintiff encountered a dangerous rut on the shoulder of the roadway which caused her vehicle to spin further out of control and collide with a vehicle traveling the opposite direction,” the suit states.

The accident hurled Bruce Schofield, who was not wearing a seat belt according to the accident report, from the back seat into the front cabin.

Though the trooper investigating the wreck later estimated Lori Schofield’s speed as the posted speed limit, he wrote in the accident report that she was driving too fast for conditions and also reported driver inattention as a contributing factor.

In fact, the trooper listed driving too fast for conditions as the primary factor in the accident.

But in her lawsuit, Lori Schofield blames DOT for being negligent in failing “to maintain a safe roadway,” for failing to inspect the shoulder of the road, “to correct the dangerous conditions of the roadway after being placed on notice that the defects existed,” and to inspect the road to be sure the pothole “did not create an unknown danger to motorists.”

The suit also alleged that the rut was caused by numerous motorists leaving the road to avoid the “dangerous pothole.”

Lori Schofield is now facing a possible amputation of her leg, according to the suit.

“All of the damages suffered by the plaintiff were proximately caused by the dangerous road defects,” the suit alleges.

A spokesman for DOT said the agency cannot comment on pending litigation.

Schofield said the whole family remains in pain over the loss of her husband.

“He was a very law-abiding citizen,” she said, her voice cracking. “”He came from a line of police officers and firemen. He didn’t deserve this at all. It’s been a big void.”

The Greenville News