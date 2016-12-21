Woman Accused of Swiping Packages While Victims are Away from Home

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are looking for a suspect who they say stole items off someone's front porch.

Officers say the theft happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Heathwood Circle in Irmo.

A surveillance camera caught video of a woman stealing packages from in front of the home, then driving off in a black four-door sedan.

One of the boxes was a Fed-Ex package containing Sheri's Berries, while the other was a UPS box with a gravity globe inside. The total cost of the items was $210.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or e-mail a tip in to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com. You can also text information in by texting "TIPSC" plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Either way you choose, your identity will remain anonymous, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.