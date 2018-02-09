Woman Thrown from Moped; Run Over in Double Hit and Run

(Photo: Surveillance Video Stills Provided by Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A woman is fighting for her life after being knocked off a moped in a hit and run and then being run over by another car, according to Columbia police.

Investigators say a 54-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman on a moped were hit from behind, possibly a dark GMC Yukon, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Two Notch Road.

Both the man and the woman were thrown form the moped, and the driver who hit them did not stop or render aid, according to police.

Following the initial collision, officers say the woman suffered life-threatening injuries after another car, possibly a silver older model Oldsmobile, ran over her and also left the scene. This car may be missing front hubcaps, say police.

The male victim was not seriously injured.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the cars in question to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

