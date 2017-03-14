Woman's Body Found in West Columbia Home, SLED Investigates

(Photo: WLTX)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - State agents are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home there Tuesday morning.

Lexington County deputies ties say they were called to a home on Haleywood Lane around 9 a.m. after getting a request to check on someone who was inside the house. When they went inside, they found that the woman was dead.

Officers have not yet said how they think the woman died. The coroner's office has also not released her name to the public.

Deputies said because of a potential conflict of interest, Sheriff Jay Koon has asked the State Law Enforcement Division to lead the investigation into the woman’s death. Officers did not elaborate on what the conflict of interest was.

The street where her body was found was blocked off for hours, and investigators were on the property for most of the day.

