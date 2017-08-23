Woman's Doberman May Have Been Stolen, Deputies Say

Tybee (Photo: Newberry Sheriff's Office)

Newberry, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County deputies are looking for a dog that may have been stolen.

The dog has been missing from the owner's home along Long Road in Prosperity since July 29.

Investigators believe the blue female Doberman, named "Tybee," could have been taken.

“Tybee” is described as friendly and does respond to her name.

Anyone with information on where Tybee may be should call the sheriff's office at 803.321.2222.

© 2017 WLTX-TV