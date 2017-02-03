Women Plan to Build Home For Single Mom (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- Shanetta Shuler spent two years helping to build homes with Habitat for Humanity, and recently found out that favor will be returned to her.

Shuler, the single mom of a 9-year-old daughter, will be the recipient of the Women's build home starting in Spring of 2017.

"We're here to celebrate that it's women in the community that are giving back for this woman who is going to be awarded this house," Women's Build Committee Member Nicole Copenhaver said.

The organization held a gala Friday night to raise money for Shuler's home. She said being at the center of this project was surreal.

"I was like me? You're picking me?! Wow. It's finally my time to get my home built," Shuler said.

This will be her first time as a homeowner and says one thing she is looking forward to most is giving back to her daughter.

"Nothing was ever given to me so I want to feel like I want to give her something, have something to give her, to leave behind for her."

If you would like to volunteer or donate, click here.

