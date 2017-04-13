Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Midlands Steel Plant Accident

(Photo: WLTX)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - The Lexington County Coroner's office has identified the person killed at a steel plant in Cayce.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Corey Thomas Morris, 25, of Murrells Inlet S.C. was killed while working at the CMC Metals plant in Cayce.

She says Morris was a welder and that he was not an employee of CMC Metals, but was an employee of another company subcontracted to work at the facility. Morris died at the scene from the injuries he received in the accident.

No one else was injured as a result of the accident.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. at the plant, which is located on New State Road in Cayce.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday on Morris. The investigation into the death continues.

